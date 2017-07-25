High River: Event Road Closure on 1 Street Between 6 and 7 Aves S.W on July 27

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 25

HIGH RIVER, AB: The High River Rotary Club will be hosting a recognition event and a mini-parade on Thursday, July 27 at Rotary Park.

The event will require a road closure of 1 Street S.W. between 6 and 7 Avenue from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. There will also be parking restrictions in the area beginning at 1 p.m. Flag persons and barricades will be in place to restrict vehicle access to the area (see map below).

The mini-parade will involve 5 – 7 emergency vehicles travelling from 8 Avenue S.W., down 1 Street up to 6 Avenue S.W. There will be a brief ceremony and food catered by Sobeys.

For more information about this event please contact Hank Leeferink at (403) 652-0762

 

