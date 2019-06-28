High River Festivities Planned to Celebrate Canada’s 152nd Year - Gateway Gazette

Family-friendly events will be taking place throughout the day and evening and attendees are encouraged to arrive by foot

HIGH RIVER, ALBERTA – The Town of High River has planned a family-friendly Canada Day Celebration on Monday, July 1st that will offer daytime and evening activities. Join the Town at George Lane Memorial Park from 12:00PM – 4:00PM for live entertainment, children’s activities, games, a car show and more.

Following the festivities in the park, there will be a Fireworks Glow Party at Emerson Lake at 8:00PM. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own glowsticks to the party. The evening agenda includes a DJ, food trucks and fireworks once the sun goes down. Fireworks are scheduled to begin around 10:45PM.

Roads around Emerson Lake will be barricaded and access will be limited to local traffic and persons with disabilities.

As a safety measure, barricades will be placed on roads around Emerson Lake. Event organizers are asking attendees to consider walking to the event to alleviate congestion. Public parking is available at the Highwood High School, The Boys and Girls Club, Ecole Joe Clarke and the High River Alliance Church.