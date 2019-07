Intermittent Traffic Control on Macleod Trail between 5th Ave SW and 3rd St SW

Intermittent traffic control will be used if necessary during filming. Traffic will not be held for more than 3 minutes at a time.

Traffic control will take place at the following times:

Wednesday, July 10 between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. & Thursday, July 11 between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.