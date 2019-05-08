 High River Food Bank Needs Help to Restock Shelves - Gateway Gazette

High River Food Bank Needs Help to Restock Shelves

By Contributor

May 08

The Salvation Army Foothills Family Services Office – Here is a list of our current needs. The food bank is running very low at the moment so anything helps! Thank you High River for your continued support, you are amazing.

 

