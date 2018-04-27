High River Gets Ready for Emergency Preparedness Month - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Emergency Preparedness Month in High River falls in May each year and was designated as an initiative of Council and the Town’s Emergency Management department.

“I am excited to participate in Emergency Preparedness Month this year as I am new to the role and the Town,” says Peter Genereux, manager of emergency management and protective services for the Town. “We are working on some new staff training and are encouraging residents to review their information on the High River Alert system to make sure their contact details are up to date.”

Each May, the Town celebrates and recognizes High River’s preparedness and takes the opportunity to raise awareness among residents on the importance of being prepared for all types of emergencies.

There will be several components to the month:

Live test of emergency notification systems (outdoor sirens and High River Alert) – May 2 at 12 noon

Alberta Rivers training for Town staff

Live table top exercise with the Little Britches Parade Committee

“This is also a great opportunity for residents and businesses to update their personal and business emergency plans, and take time this month to review and practice your plan with your family,” adds Genereux. “The new Household Emergency Guide is available on our website and it’s a great tool to use when making household or business emergency plans.”

The Town will also be posting regular information and resources on its Emergency Management website, www.hrready.ca

“We will begin sharing information about current risk levels, weekly precipitation, river flows rates and the snow pack,” adds Genereux. “We’d like to empower residents with resources so that they can feel comfortable reviewing conditions that are reported on external websites.”

Some of these resources include:

The Town of High River has also begun its annual preparations for the approaching season and encourages High River residents to ensure they are prepared on a personal level.

For more information, resources and access to household guides, please visit www.hrready.ca

Read more: