Our High River and High River United Way Partnership – HEROES Week

Heroes Week November 20-24, 2017

High River, AB: Our High River is excited to announce HEROES WEEK along with the High River United Way Partnership during the week of November 20-24, 2017. A fundraising initiative to engage citizens in High River along with raising funds for local social profit organizations.

A fun week is planned in our community. From the 3rd annual Workplace Heroes Challenge, Heroes Week Duals, United Way Day at High River McDonalds (Nov 22) and the Heroes Lunch (Nov 24) to wrap things up on Friday.

Be a Workplace Hero in 3 simple steps: (ok 4)

Register for the 3rd Annual Workplace Heroes Challenge at [email protected] Organize a workplace fundraiser during the week. (ideas at http://www.calgaryunitedway.org/take-action/toolkit/activities/events) Celebrate with us at our Heroes Lunch Nov. 24th at the Highwood Golf Course. (RSVP [email protected]) Join us at High River McDonalds for breakfast, lunch and or dinner November 22, 2017.

The United Way/High River Partnership is committed to supporting the development and overall capacity of local non-profit organizations within High River. All money raised in High River stays in High River. In 2017, $75,000 was invested into the community. The UW/HR Partnership supports programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Foothills Special Needs Association for Parents and Siblings, Foothills Fetal Alcohol Society, Rowan House Branches Program, Foothills AIM Society, Roots of Empathy, Literacy for Life, the Boys and Girls Club, Food for Thought, and the No Students Goes Hungry Program. By keeping donations local we are building a healthier, stronger community for everyone.

