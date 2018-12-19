High River Holiday Changes to Garbage Pick up and Facility Hours - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: There will be no waste collection services on Tuesday, Dec. 25; Wednesday, Dec. 26; or Tuesday, Jan. 1 due to the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day holidays.

Residents who receive regular waste collection services on Tuesdays are asked to place their collection bins for pick up on Thursday, Dec. 27.

Residents who receive regular waste collection services on Wednesdays are asked to place their collection bins for pick up on Friday, Dec. 28.

Operations crews will have extra trucks collecting waste throughout town on the 27 and 28 to make up for the holiday closures.

If residents placed their bins for collection on the above dates and they were not tipped, they are welcome to contact Operations at [email protected] or 403-652-4657 and crews will schedule a pick up on Monday, Dec. 31.

Crews will also schedule additional collection trucks on Wednesday, Jan. 2 and Thursday, Jan. 3. to make up for the Jan. 1 holiday.

Residents are reminded that all bins need to be set out before 7 a.m. on the day of collection.

For more information about waste collection services visit highriver.ca/garbage-pick-up.

Town facility holiday hours and closures

Many Town facilities will be closed or offering modified hours over the holidays, essential services such as the Fire Department and RCMP response will not be impacted.

Town Office, Operations, Recycling Centre

• Monday, Dec. 24 – Closed

• Tuesday, Dec. 25 – Closed

• Wednesday, Dec. 26 – Closed

• Monday, Jan. 1 – Closed

Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex

• Monday, Dec. 24 – Closed

• Tuesday, Dec. 25 – Closed

• Wednesday, Dec. 26 – Closed

• Monday, Dec. 31 – Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Closed 4-10 p.m.

• Monday, Jan. 1 – Closed

Family & Community Support Services

• Friday, Dec. 21 – Open 8 a.m. to noon, Closed noon to 4 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 24 to Friday, Dec. 28 – Closed

• Monday, Jan. 1 – Closed

Parent Link Centre

• Friday, Dec. 21 – Open 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. for private breakfast event, Closed 1-4 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 22 to Sunday, Jan. 6 – Closed.

• Monday, Jan. 7- Regular hours resume – Open 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.