High River Horsewoman Becomes Stampede Princess: 2018 Calgary Stampede Queen and Princesses Crowned!

Calgary – The Calgary Stampede is extremely proud to announce the crowning of three very talented and accomplished young women as the 2018 Calgary Stampede Queen and Princesses. Following an intense, month-long contest, the Royal Trio was selected this evening at the Agrium Western Event Centre, Stampede Park.

Please join us in welcoming Queen Lindsay Lockwood and Princesses Jaden Holle and Jessica Wilson to their exciting new roles. In an extremely tight field of competitors, these three shone as they showcased their strong horsemanship skills, public speaking abilities and poise under pressure

“Lindsay, Jaden and Jessica are smart and skilled young women who now have the opportunity to share their passion for our city and the Calgary Stampede with the world,” says Kathie James, chair of the Stampede Royalty committee. “They will be amazing ambassadors in the year to come.”

Lindsay Lockwood – Queen

Lindsay Lockwood is currently completing her Bachelor of Arts with an Honours Specialization in Psychology, with a goal to attend medical school in the future. She is interested in horsemanship, fitness, spending time with her dog Teddy, and reading. Lindsay is a fifth generation Calgarian and would love to represent the city’s heritage and future to the world as a member of the Royal Trio.

Jaden Holle – Princess

Jaden Holle is working towards a Bachelor of Education through the Metis Teacher Education Program delivered by the University of Saskatchewan. She grew up in High River, Alberta and has had the opportunity to travel extensively throughout her life, sharing her Alberta roots wherever she went. Jaden is excited for the opportunity to build community, share traditions, and promote and preserve western heritage as part of the Royal Trio.

Jessica Wilson – Princess

Jessica Wilson is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biology from St. Mary’s University. She enjoys rock climbing and horseback riding. She has had a passion for horses from a young age, and has ridden both English and Western. Jessica is an avid showjumper and is excited to get the chance to share her passion for horses and community involvement as Stampede Queen or Princess.

Throughout their reign, the Royal Trio will make more than 400 appearances as ambassadors of the Calgary Stampede, promoting western heritage and values in Calgary and around the world.

About the Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the people, the animals, the land, the traditions and the values that make up the unique spirit of the west. The Calgary Stampede contributes to the quality of life in Calgary and southern Alberta through our world-renowned Stampede, year-round facilities, western events and several youth and agriculture programs. Exemplifying the theme We’re Greatest Together, we are a volunteer-supported, not-for-profit community organization that preserves and celebrates our western heritage, cultures and community spirit. All revenue is reinvested into Calgary Stampede programs and facilities.

Source: Calgary Stampede

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

