High River Hosts Alberta Culture Days

2017 take place from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1. We have some exciting programming coming up including a musical performance for children by Mr Rayz, demonstrations and exhibitions in the library, and a visit from local author Bruce Masterman. Join us!See the full schedule below: 1. High River Library

909 1 St SW | highriverlibrary.ca

The High River Library will be hosting artists, writers, dancers, and musicians. Join us for our free family-friendly events on Friday and Saturday.

Friday, September 29



10:00 am to 4:00 pm Heather Saunders |etsy.com/shop/freedomdecorstudio | facebook.com/FreedomDecorStudio

Display by artist Heather Saunders. Silhouettes brought to life by the flight of butterflies. Baby mobiles to brighten your baby’s room.

10:00 am to 3:00 pm Krystyna Laycraft | krystyna-laycraft.com

Art and book display with Krystyna Laycraft, artist, speaker, and author of four books on emotions. Krystyna lives in the foothills at the base of the Rocky Mountains where she finds her inspiration for her painting, photography, and writing.

2:00 pm Steppin’ Fun Line Dancers | [email protected]

Performance by The Steppin’ Fun Line Dancers. We are a group of dancers who have become addicted to line dancing and we dance for the ‘health’ of it.

4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Display and demonstration with Natalie VonRaven Art |natalievonraven.blogspot.ca

Painting faces with persoNATALIE! Vibrant fantasy characters, animals, portraits and surreal visions! Join Natalie for a live acrylic painting demo, a display of her latest works and perhaps spark your own imagination!

6:30 pm Musical performance by Notre Dame Collegiate Panorama Steel Pan Ensemble

Notre Dame Collegiate plays host to one of five Steel Pan programs in Alberta. It has a school-aged ensemble called “Panorama”, and an adult-aged ensemble called the “Highwood Steel Panners”. They are award-winning ensembles performing music across all genres.

Saturday, September 30

10:00 am to 4:00 pm Jackie Bastible | foothillsstudio.com

View vision impaired artist, Jackie Bastible’s work at the library. This is truly art from the heart. Jackie’s emotions and mind’s eye guide her brushes to create images of things and places lived and loved.

10:00 am to 4:00 pm Foothills Community Immigrant Services | 403.652.5325

FCIS Presents…a display of talent featuring local “newcomer” artists exploring ethno-cultural perspectives. The Youth Cultural Ambassador Team from local schools will be on hand to provide the biographical information of the artists as visitors tour the displays.

10:00 am to 4:00 pm Heather Saunders | FreedomDecorStudio.etsy.com | Facebook.com/FreedomDecorStudio (see Friday for description)

10:00 am to 3:00 pm Krystyna Laycraft | krystyna-laycraft.com (see Friday for description)

10:30 am Mr Rayz Music for Kidz | mrrayz.com

Bring your kids for a hands-on music experience with Mr. Ray! A variety of instruments are provided so kids can become active participants with ribbon sticks, scarves and rhythm instruments. Mr. Ray has been featured on CBC-TV, Shine FM for Hulabazoo at the Calgary Zoo, and the City of Calgary

StaynPlay program.

11:45 am IRERI Mexican Latino Cross Cultural Association |facebook.com/irerismiles2013

Come enjoy a Mexican dance and singing performance with IRERI. Learn about Mexican culture and customs while enjoying a lively performance.

1:00 pm Bruce Masterman, author of One Last Cast | , author of One Last Cast | brucemasterman.com

Join author Bruce Masterman for a reading and discussion about his latest book, One Last Cast: Reflections of an Outdoor Life, a collection of 36 poignant, entertaining and personal stories about the outdoors.

2:00 pm Big Excitement! The Cowboy Poets are riding into High River | albertacowboypoetry.com Cowboy music and Tall Tales, Lewis Martin Pederson will host other entertainers from the Alberta Cowboy Poetry Association. Lewis works at the Bar U Ranch and is one of the top five poets in North America. Join us for fun and frivolity and history!

2. Big Sky Picture Framing



413 1 St SW | 413 1 St SW | bigskypictureframing.com

Saturday, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Big Sky Picture Framing will be hosting artists Cathie Johnson and Dianne M. Riva Cambrin doing watercolour and stained glass demos. Colour and movement are key to Cathie’s life and at the core of her paintings. Dianne specializes in original one-of-a-kind stained/fused glass art pieces. Both artists will have originals on display for sale.

3. Art and Soul Studio/Gallery



120 6 Avenue SW | 120 6 Avenue SW | artandsoulstudiogallery.com

Art and Soul Gallery will feature work by gallery artists as well as some visiting artists. There will also be demos occurring throughout the weekend. If you have any questions, please contact Annie Froese at [email protected]

4. Art Effects



1 938 Centre St SE | 1 938 Centre St SE | arteffects.ca

Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm | Saturday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

The art of the frame! Showcasing a selection of unique items and art framed in creative ways. Enter our Draw for a $100 gift certificate to have your item framed at Art Effects.

5. Don Hamm, Painter



110 4 Ave SE | [email protected] 110 4 Ave SE | donaldhammart.ca

Friday, 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Visit artist Donald Hamm for an open studio reception.

6. Ashley Gaboury, Fine Artist/ Instructor



216 6 Avenue SE, Home Studio | 216 6 Avenue SE, Home Studio | ashleygaboury.com

Saturday, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Join me as I demo the mixed media process while painting the wolfdogs from The Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary. A chance for students and art enthusiasts to take a sneak peek.

7. Wales Theatre, Great Groan Up Spelling Bee

421 1 St SW | litforlife.com | 403.652.5090

Saturday, 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Join Literacy for Life for the Grate Groan Up Spelling Bee, Cardboard Challenge and #Ripples Project. The Spelling Bee is a hilarious, action packed event with teams competing in a battle for bragging rights to spelling supremacy. Participate in creative building with cardboard, paint rocks for the Ripple project. Enjoy these family friendly events and support literacy in the Foothills.

8. Pike Studios

70 9 Avenue SE | www.pikestudios.com

Friday, 12:00 to 4:00 pm | Saturday, 10:00 to 4:00 pm | Sunday, 12:00 to 4:00 pm

Bob and Connie Pike, Shon Schlosser

An opportunity to see a working pottery studio. Connie will be demonstrating on the potter’s wheel or hand building in her studio. Bob will explain how he develops his art with metal. Come see the design of the new clock sponsored by Rotary. Shon will have a display of her jewelry and will offer a hands-on demonstration. And a bonus, Pike Studios Fall Sale is happening on Saturday and Sunday. Come visit our gallery full of Connie’s functional and one of a kind pottery, and Bob’s sculptural metal boxes. Coffee and cookies will be served.

9. Museum of the Highwood

406 1 St SW | museumofthehighwood.ca

Crocus Country Fibre Arts Guild | crocuscountryfibreartsguild.ca

Saturday, 9:30 am to 4:00 pm

The Crocus Country Fibre Arts Guild return for a day of fine spinning and weaving along with an exhibit of work and wool.

Park on 7 St near Happy Trail | aswanarts.ca | 403.336.0371

Saturday, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Activities for everybody (children supervised by parents only). Paint rocks to leave on the Happy Trail and community art journal—free, supplies provided. See Facebook event: AB Culture Day Fun with Aswan to register or contact aswanarts.ca. Enjoy Happy Trail Art Show, arts and crafts on sale.

11. Evanescence Gallery

110a 3 Ave SW | evanescencegallery.com | 403.652.2512

Friday, 11:00 am to 7:00 pm | Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm | Sunday, 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Featuring New Works by Regional Artists. We welcome you to come meet and greet the artists at Evanescence during this 3-day event.

12. KC Jones Studio

17 Tongue Road SW | kcjonesstudio.com

Friday, 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | Saturday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm | Sunday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

K.C. welcomes you to her studio to see an ongoing weaving demonstration, view her woven projects plus view her acrylic and watercolor paintings. She is most known for her use of color in all she does. Everyone welcome.

13. Schmidty’s Barbershop, Art by Ron Schmidt

148 6 Ave SW | 403.652.2299

Friday, 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | Saturday 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Join us on Friday for an artist’s reception with wine and cheese and on Saturday for coffee and cookies.