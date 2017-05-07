High River Hosts Annual Green Sweep to Clean Up Community

HIGH RIVER, AB: On Saturday, May 13 volunteers will be cleaning up green spaces around High River in the 13th annual Community Green Sweep hosted by the Town of High River. Volunteers are needed to help with raking leaves, collecting branches, picking up garbage and more.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Fire Hall (1010 5 Street S.E.) at 9 a.m. for a free light breakfast and safety orientation before heading out into the community.

The Community Green Sweep will also include:

Electronics round up

Drop off your unwanted electronics to be recycled

Includes televisions, computers (CPU, keyboard, mouse, cables, and speakers), monitors, printers, laptops, mobile phones and tablets.

Landfill tipping fees

From May 11-13 the Town will pay the tipping fees of High River residents taking non-commercial, residential waste, to the Foothills Regional Landfill. Must be a current resident of High River .

. The tipping fees will also be waived for Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) in quantities under 20 litres. Residents dropping off more than 20 litres of HHW will be charged the standard fees at the Foothills Regional Landfill.

Please note that Household Hazardous Waste will NOT be accepted at the Fire Hall and must be taken to the Foothills Regional Landfill.

Volunteer barbecue lunch

At 12 p.m. all volunteers are invited back to the Fire Hall for a free barbecue lunch.

Play games and listen to music provided by the Neighbourhood Block Party Trailer.

In case of inclement weather the event will be rescheduled to Saturday, May 27 (updates will be posted at www.highriver.ca and the Town’s Facebook and Twitter accounts).

If possible, please email [email protected] or call 403-652-4042 to let the Town know you are coming.

