High River: Inspection Will Require Crews to Alternate Traffic on Centre Street Bridge Aug. 24

HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from ISL Engineering and Land Services Ltd. will be conducting a condition assessment and inspection on the Centre Street Bridge August 24th.

The inspection will be used to determine if there are any repairs or maintenance needed on the bridge in the short and long term.

The inspection is expected to begin in the early morning before 9 a.m. and last up to 8 hours. The work will require crews to alternate traffic between the north and southbound lanes using a flagger.

Drivers are asked to reduce their speed and watch for crew members while travelling in the area.

