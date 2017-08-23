High River: Inspection Will Require Crews to Alternate Traffic on Centre Street Bridge Aug. 24

By Gateway Gazette

Aug 23

HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from ISL Engineering and Land Services Ltd. will be conducting a condition assessment and inspection on the Centre Street Bridge August 24th.

The inspection will be used to determine if there are any repairs or maintenance needed on the bridge in the short and long term.

The inspection is expected to begin in the early morning before 9 a.m. and last up to 8 hours. The work will require crews to alternate traffic between the north and southbound lanes using a flagger.

Drivers are asked to reduce their speed and watch for crew members while travelling in the area.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

NDP Electricity Policy Hurting Albertans, Scaring Away Investment: UCP

UCP Caucus Completes Internal Audit of MLA Expenses

Jean Announces Policy to Strengthen Property Rights

Alberta’s Interests Must be Protected in NAFTA Talks: UCP

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post NDP Electricity Policy Hurting Albertans, Scaring Away Investment: UCP Next Post High River: Inspection Will Require Crews to Alternate Traffic on Centre Street Bridge Aug. 24
%d bloggers like this: