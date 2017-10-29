High River is the Place to Grow Your Business

Our High River is excited to release the community’s feedback from the “Vital Focus: The Community’s Voice on Business and Economy” survey.

When the Vital Signs report was released in 2016 it revealed citizen priorities for High River, one of which focused on improving local employment opportunities and business diversity.

To get a better look at what was required to move this priority forward we took a more focused approach and sought additional information from residents and business owners. The response was awesome! We heard from 627 people (which included over 190 of local business owners) who provided their feedback on our local economy and business.

Vital Signs® is a community check-up conducted by community foundations across Canada that measures the vitality of our communities and identifies significant trends in a range of areas critical to quality of life.

Read more about business in High River on the town’s website.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

