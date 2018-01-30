High River: Lane Closure on Centre Street at Macleod Tr. on Feb. 1

HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from Clifton Associates will be conducting observation well monitoring on Centre Street at Macleod Trail S.W. on February 1.

The work will require a lane closure of the southbound through lane and the southbound east turning lane (into Sobeys) at the intersection of Centre Street at Macleod Trail.

The lane closure will begin at 9 a.m. and work should be completed by 4 p.m. Traffic flow will be maintained at all times and a detour will not be required.

Please reduce speed and obey signage when travelling through the area.

