High River: Lane Closure on Macleod Trail S.W. at 9 Street until July 9

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 14

HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from Canadian Utility Construction in partnership with ATCO Gas will be upgrading the existing gas infrastructure on Macleod Trail S.W. at 9 Street starting June 19 until July 9.

Crews will need to close the eastbound (south side) lane on Macleod Trail S.W. starting at the intersection of 9 Street S.W. to Deibert Close.

The lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays until the upgrades are complete on July 9.  All heavy equipment will be removed from the area each night.

Local traffic will be accommodated throughout the period of construction. Two flag persons on Macleod Trail will be regulating traffic flow. Please reduce speed and obey all signage.

