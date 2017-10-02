High River: Lane Restrictions on Centre Street for Bridge Girder Installation on October 2

HIGH RIVER, AB: There will be lane restrictions on Centre Street on Monday, Oct. 2 to allow crews to install girders as part of the Lineham Canal Bridge replacement.

Centre Street will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while work is underway. Traffic will need to be stopped temporarily for short periods of time while girders are lifted into place.

Flag staff will be on site directing traffic. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to obey construction signage and watch for equipment working in the area. Drivers should expect delays and may want to consider using 498 Avenue as a detour route.

A total of six girders will be installed throughout the day. Each girder weighs 72,500 kg and is 37 metres in length.

More information on the Lineham Canal Bridge replacement project can be found online at http://www.highriver.ca/lineham-canal-bridge-replacement/.

