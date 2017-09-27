High River Lane Restrictions: September 26 – 28

Temporary lane restrictions on 12 Ave. and 10 St. on Sept. 26 or 27

HIGH RIVER, AB: There will be temporary short-term lane restrictions near the intersection of 12 Avenue S.E. and 10 Street S.E. on September 26 or 27.

Traffic will be reduced to one eastbound lane at a time to allow crews to patch the road. Once the closure is in place, work is anticipated to be complete within several hours.

Drivers are asked to obey flag persons and construction signage when travelling through the area.

Lane restriction on 12 Avenue S.E. near 1 Street S.E. starting September 28

HIGH RIVER, AB: There will be one eastbound lane restriction on 12 Avenue S.E. between the roundabout and 1 Street S.E. on September 28-29 and October 2-4 related to construction in the area.

Traffic will be reduced to one eastbound lane between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to obey construction signage and use caution when travelling in the area.

