High River Launches Family-Focused Rooted in People Video

Choosing the right community to raise a family in is an important decision, and High River serves as the solution for those seeking a community equipped with abundant amenities yet removed from the hustle and bustle of a big city. The vibrancy of the welcoming, family-friendly community has been captured in the latest Rooted in People video through a series of interviews with High River residents.

Situated just 30 minutes south of Calgary, those who call High River home agree that there is a special quality about the Town that’s inspired them raise a family there—whether that’s simply running into friends on the street or the way in which neighbours help one another out. High River maintains a close-knit feel while providing access to quality schools, health care, shopping and a packed event calendar to keep residents of all ages entertained throughout the year.

The Town is continuously growing and offers housing prices well below the national average, making it an accessible option for families to put down roots for generations to come. The community is also known for its safety—parents can let their children walk to school without worry—exceptional walkability and abundant green space for families to explore together.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

