High River Legion: Salute a Veteran Remembrance Project - Gateway Gazette

The “Salute a Veteran Remembrance Project” entails the hanging of special design Banners from the Town of High River’s lamp-posts from approximately October 1st to November 12th. We envision the number of Banners to be hung to increase each year. The outcome would result in a visual reminder honouring the service and sacrifice made by our veterans and their families. The Town of High River have agreed to put up and take down these Banners each year. A sample Banner is attached.

The High River Branch #71 of the Royal Canadian Legion would like to bring attention and awareness of the service and sacrifice made by the veterans and their families in order to ensure continuation of our Canadian values within a free and democratic society. Drumheller, Alberta is the only place in Alberta to start this project, and we will be the second.

Our project is in celebration of our 90th Anniversary this year and the D-Day invasion of Europe 75 years ago this year.

The Banner itself displays the Union Jack, the Canadian Flag, the Veteran’s picture (some out of uniform), his or her full name, service in “World War I, World War II, Korea, Afghanistan, etc.”, and of the group (that being Army, Navy, Air Force, etc.) and the Donor’s name who is paying for the Banner of the loved one. Across the bottom of the Banner are the other sponsor’s logos (i.e. Legion Branch, Town, etc.).

The life expectancy of these Banners is four to five years if hung for 52 weeks but these Banners are only up for six weeks so should last for 20 plus years and will be cleaned and stored by the High River Branch #71 of the Royal Canadian Legion during the year.

This project is being chaired by President Bob Collins with the assistance of Comrade Gary Foucault and Comrade Mel Rogers.

We are anticipating the cost of each Banner to be approximately $210 including GST. This one time cost will include the cost for design, cost for individual photo design, the banner and a donation to the Poppy Fund. This project will continue each year and we will attempt to have as many as possible ready this year.

An order form is available at the Royal Canadian Legion, High River Branch #71.

HIGH RIVER LEGION

Our mission at the High River Legion, is to “Serve Veterans and their dependents, promote remembrance and act in the service of Canada and its communities”.

The High River Legion, Branch 71, is a non-profit organization that receives no financial assistance from outside agencies.

Through dues and fundraising activities legion branches assist veterans, their dependents and seniors and support local community initiatives.

Volunteerism is the backbone of the High River Legion at all levels.