High River Library and Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex Increase Accessibility - Gateway Gazette

Collaboration will allow new users to experience both facilities without committing to a full membership

HIGH RIVER, ALBERTA – The Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex and the High River Library have come together in a unique collaboration that will increase accessibility to their facilities by introducing three ways to trial the facilities. The joint effort aims to increase exposure to the two family-oriented facilities.

Borrow a Parks & Rec Pass – A BSRC Family Pass at the Library is available for Library Members to borrow and is good for three weeks.

Two-week Free Trial Parks & Rec Pass – All new Library members will receive a form that they can redeem at the BSRC for a two-week trial to the BSRC facility.

Free 3-month Library Family Pass – For all new memberships sold at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex, a free three-month family membership at the High River Library will be offered.

The two facilities have come together to increase interest within the community over the Summer months when families are looking for activities for their children.

For more information on collaboration, visit the front desk at either location.