High River Looking to Gather Input from Residents on Municipal Bylaws - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB – The Town is asking for the public’s input to help shape three municipal bylaws: Responsible Animal Ownership, Traffic and Good Neighbour. Public engagement opportunities will be taking place until May 5, 2019.

“We have several Town bylaws that were written years ago and/or need to be updated due to changes or concerns that have come up,” says Peter Genereux, manager of Emergency and Protective Service for the Town. “The information collected through public engagement will help inform us and Council on what High River residents want to see enforced in the community when it comes to things like responsible animal ownership, traffic, parking, and just generally being a good neighbour.”

Genereux and other Town staff have already been out in the community gathering input from residents on the bylaws. On March 9, the team set up a booth at the High River Showcase to engage with residents and gather initial information and questions that people have about Town bylaws. Poster boards were also placed in Town facilities around the community asking residents to share their thoughts and questions on post-it notes.

“We’re always trying new and creative ways to engage with the public,” says Genereux. “The post-it notes, we thought, was a quick and easy way that residents could quickly jot down their thought or question – kind of like jotting down a reminder.”

Over the next few weeks, the Town is offering several opportunities to provide their feedback on municipal bylaws. An online survey is currently live and will be available until May 5. In-person engagement opportunities are also available on:

April 15: Tim Horton’s Southeast location from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 17: Tim Horton’s Northwest location from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

April 25: Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

April 29: on 4th Avenue SE near Colossi’s from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (weather permitting)

All of the feedback the Town receives through public engagement is taken and recorded, Genereux adds. “There’s nothing that goes unnoticed or unheard.”

Once the engagement events are over, Genereux and his staff will draft an engagement report outlining the outcome of public engagement and recommendations on how to proceed with writing the bylaws. In September, Genereux will present first readings of the bylaws, followed by second and third readings in October.

For more information on Municipal Enforcement/Bylaw, please visit /highriver.ca/municipal-enforcement/