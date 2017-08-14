High River Municipal Election Candidate Information Package Now Available

HIGH RIVER, AB: A new information package is now available for potential candidates of the upcoming municipal election to be held in High River on October 16.

“The new candidate information package is much more detailed and will provide potential candidates with a realistic understanding of what they can expect if they choose to run for Mayor or Council,” says Kara Rusk, manager of legislative services and returning officer for the Town.

The package will clarify Mayor and Council roles and responsibilities, discuss the difference between Council and Administration, and outline the time commitment that candidates can expect if they are elected. The package also provides information on the new nomination process.

“Due to changes to the Local Authorities Election Act, the nomination process has changed for the upcoming election,” adds Rusk. “Individuals interested in running for Mayor or Council must file an application with the Town before accepting any funds towards an election campaign.”

In addition to the notice of intent application, candidates must also submit 15 signatures in support of their candidacy with their nomination form on September 18, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and noon at the Town Office.

The 2017 municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 16. Potential candidates can pick up a candidate information package at the High River Municipal Office located at 309B Macleod Trail S.W., or download it from the Town’s website.

As all municipalities are required to maintain a register of candidates, a list will be posted for the public on the Town’s website. Candidates must notify the Town within 48 hours of any changes to the information provided on their application so that the registry can be adjusted accordingly.

All information regarding the 2017 municipal election will be available on the Town’s website, www.highriver.ca under the Government menu. Please visit the page frequently for updates.

Election Timeline

September 13 – Local Government 101, Our High River Community Café (stay tuned for more information)

September 18, 2017 – Nomination Day

October 16, 2017 – Election Day

October 23, 2017- Organizational Meeting/New Council to be sworn in

