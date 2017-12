The Town of High River is known for its mission statement of ‘doing it better, being innovative and daring to be different’ – and now we are one of the few towns in Alberta that offers this service, helping to reduce pollution and protect the environment.

Charging stations are free to use and located at:

Downtown Public parking lot – S.E. corner of 3 Avenue and 1 Street S.W.

Peavey Mart – 1500 12 Avenue S.E.

The Provincial Building – 129 4 Avenue S.W.

Learn more by watching our YouTube Video

You can also search this site for most locations of EV Chargers in Canada:

https://m.suncountryhighway.com

