High River Performing Arts Foundation to Host a Reveal Event for The Venue - Gateway Gazette

The Reveal Event will open the stage for High River and Foothills talent

HIGH RIVER, ALTA. – The High River Performing Arts Foundation – established in 2018 as a local charity – will be launching a reveal event on April 5, 2019 at Highwood Golf to host the first preview of architectural drawings for a new collaborative arts centre.

For the first time, the public is invited to join the High River Performing Arts Foundation in the announcement of the development plan for the construction of the building, which is appropriately named The Venue. The Venue will provide the residents of High River and surrounding Foothills area with a place to collaborate and celebrate music, dance, the arts and community ventures.

“We are looking forward to sharing our vision and plans for The Venue,” says Jim Goodwin, President of High River Performing Arts Foundation. “We welcome everyone with an interest and appreciation for the arts to join us and see what the future holds for our arts community.”

A collection of local talent will be headlining the night in intervals, showcasing the diverse nature of High River’s artistic background. From pottery and textile art to live music and dance, these artists will provide only a small sample of what The Venue will house upon construction.

Jaden Holle, Miss Rodeo Canada 2019, will attend the reveal event to support the development. Holle was born and raised in High River and is a former actress at the Windmill Theatre Players community theatre group. She represents an extension of High River performing arts alumni who understand the need and importance of The Venue for the community.

Highwood Golf is the host venue for the event on April 5, 2019 and will open its doors for guests at 6:30 p.m. with the event starting at 7 p.m. The night will feature a presentation of architectural designs for The Venue along with the funding plan for its construction. The event concludes at 10 p.m. This is a free event. Everyone is welcome, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP on The Reveal Event Facebook page.

About the High River Performing Arts Foundation

Established in 2018, the High River Performing Arts Foundation is a grassroots charity organization founded to provide a collaborative arts space in downtown High River, Alberta. The Board of Directors is comprised of eight High River residents, with Jim Goodwin as the President.

The High River Performing Arts Foundation aspires to pool existing organizational resources to showcase talented members in the community of High River and residents within the Foothills area, to be a place for local talent to enhance and develop their skills through performance and to attract out-of-town talent to High River. For more information, connect with us at www.thevenuehighriver.com; Twitter: @venuehighriver; Instagram: @venuehighriver; and Facebook.