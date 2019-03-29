High River Pool Set to Open Next Week - Gateway Gazette

We’re excited to announce that the pool is ready to open! It’s been filled, heated and chemically balanced. Over the weekend, our aquatics staff will complete their training and prepare the pool for opening on Tuesday, April 2 at 6 a.m. Be sure to watch for more details coming out on Monday about a free ‘sneak-a-peek’ public swim on April 1.

And, tune in right here starting at 8 a.m. on Monday to get regular updates throughout the day. We’ll show you what we’re doing to get the pool open and ready for you!