High River Pool Will be Closed for Seasonal Maintenance and Capital Upgrades Sept. 1 – Oct. 9 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: The pool at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex will be closed starting Saturday, September 1 so that several capital upgrades can be completed along with the regular seasonal maintenance of the facility.

“This closure will allow us to finish grout and tile work for the pool basin and deck that we started last year as well as complete some lifecycle maintenance to the air handling unit and roof areas,” says Lisa Reinders, Director of Community Services for the Town. “These improvements will not only extend the life of the facility but will also increase safety for our patrons and complement the quality of services we’re providing.”

While there is typically a scheduled month-long closure of the pool each year, Reinders adds that extending the closure for an additional week will provide the time for more upgrades. These will include a new sound/public announcement system, new sinks and toilets for the change rooms and some general plumbing, boiler and lighting upgrades.

The capital work was approved by Town Council as part of the 2017 and 2018 capital budget process that also included upgrades to the large and small arenas, curling rink, common areas and the mechanical systems of the facility.

The Town will make every effort to re-open the pool by Tuesday, October 9. Updates will be posted on the Town’s website, highriver.ca.

Users of the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex are also encouraged to stay informed by subscribing to the Parks and Recreation Newsletter. Users can also subscribe to the facility updates and closures list and the bi-weekly happenings list.