High River Public Open House will Collect Feedback for Future Use of the Town Farm

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town of High River will be hosting a public open house on Saturday, May 27 from 12 – 3 p.m. at the Town Farm site located in McLaughlin Meadows west of the outdoor rink and soccer field at 820 Highwood Trail S.W.

“The Town’s Heritage Advisory Board has created a public survey to start a community conversation about adaptive re-use of the Town Farm,” says Don Barr, vice-chair of the High River Heritage Advisory Board. “We’d like to hear ideas from the public on how we can respect and preserve the building’s historic integrity while breathing new life into the facility.”

In this year of commemorating 150 years since Confederation, the importance of recognizing, celebrating and preserving Canada’s heritage for future generations is taking centre stage.

The humble sandstone farmhouse is one of the town’s most significant historic sites. Now known as the Town Farm, the building dates back to 1896, and was part of an area of land that once boasted a stopping house, a post office, a school and even a racetrack.

The Town Farm site played a role in the early social and commercial life in southern Alberta, by being part of the network of stopping houses between Fort Benton, Montana, Fort Macleod and Fort Calgary.

“While the majority of the original buildings are gone, the fact that this building remains as part of High River’s landscape presents an opportunity to preserve that link to our prairie past, while exploring potential new ways to use and celebrate the space,” adds Barr.

The survey is now available online and printed copies will be available to fill out and submit at the Joint Municipal Building, the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex and the Museum of the Highwood. There will be additional copies of the survey available at the May 27 event along with historical information about the site, displays and some light refreshments.

For more information, please visit www.highriver.ca, and Click ‘Town Farm Open House’ under the Public Forum tab.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

