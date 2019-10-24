High River RCMP are seeking the public's assistance after a theft from a local business - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance after a theft from a local business.

On Thursday September 19th, a bald Caucasian male was caught on surveillance video stealing some equipment from a local business in High River. High River RCMP have not been able to identify the suspect and are looking for assistance from anyone who can identify the suspect in the photos.

Police are encouraging any members of the public who have information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs you may be eligible for a cash reward.