High River RCMP Arrest a Woman Following a Chase - Gateway Gazette

On May 19th, 2018, at approximately 7:10 pm, High River RCMP responded to a 911 call regarding a female sleeping inside a running vehicle on 1st street SW north of 3rd avenue. Once police contact was made, the female driver fled the area at a high rate of speed northbound on Centre street in High River. The female lost control of the Honda CRV she was driving and crashed into a post on the final bend of centre street. The female fled the collision scene on foot before catching a ride back into the down town area. RCMP confirmed that the vehicle was stolen and also had a stolen licence plate affixed. There was other stolen property located inside the vehicle. Approximately 1 hour later, the female suspect was located and arrested in downtown High River following a brief foot chase. A 22 year old Calgary female has been charged with: 4 counts of Possession of property obtained by crime, 5 counts of Failing to comply with a condition of a Recognizance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Obstructing a police officer, Fail to remain at the scene of an accident, Operate an uninsured motor vehicle, and Operate a motor vehicle without a licence. She is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Tuesday May 22, 2018 in Turner Valley.

