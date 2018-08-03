High River RCMP Arrest Driver of Stolen, Pursued Vehicle - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – On July 31st, 2018, in the late afternoon, Okotoks and High River RCMP were involved in a vehicle pursuit that originated when an Okotoks RCMP officer attempted to arrest a male in a stolen vehicle. The pursuit was called off when the suspect’s manner of driving became dangerous to both police and public safety. Video from the police vehicles provided investigators with photos that would eventually help to identify the driver.

At noon on Wednesday, August 1st, 2018, High River RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious male and truck in the rural area west of High River. Officers were advised the complainant located a truck that appeared to have been spray painted hidden on his property. The complainant told officers he saw a male walking eastbound from his property. Officers quickly attended the area and located a male that an officer involved in the previous day’s pursuit recognized as the driver of the vehicle being pursued.

Michael HAUTALA of Golden, BC was arrested and has been charged with numerous offences including:

Possession of Stolen property exceeding $5000

Possession of Stolen property not exceeding $5000

Fail to comply with a Recognizance

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Flight from Police

Resist a Police Officer

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Mischief

Numerous Traffic Safety Act offences

“This arrest has allowed charges from multiple police jurisdictions to be brought before the courts,” says Sgt Jason Cann of the High River RCMP. “This is a perfect example of public and police collaboration resulting in crime reduction. We appreciate this and encourage community members to continue reporting suspicious events.”