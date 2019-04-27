High River RCMP Arrest Male after Break and Enter at Lease Site

High River, Alta. – High River RCMP charge male with numerous criminal offences after a break and enter to a rural site. On April 14, 2019, High River RCMP received a call of a break and enter at Canadian Natural Resources oilfield site.

High River and Okotoks RCMP members responded and located a suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle attempted to flee but was disabled by a spike belt.

The driver then fled on foot but was quickly apprehended with the help of RCMP Police Dog Services and a Calgary Police Service HAWCS Helicopter.

The vehicle used by the suspect was stolen out of Airdrie and had been repainted in an effort to decrease detection. A search of the suspect and vehicle located bear spray, two knives, and multiple break in instruments.

Justin Gordon Denison (30) of Calgary, Alberta was charged with eight Criminal Code offences, some of which include:

Flight from police

Break and enter

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Fail to comply (x2)

He was held in custody and released after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Okotoks Provincial Court on May 3, 2019.

High River RCMP encourage any members of the public who have information in relation to this incident or any other crimes to contact the High River RCMP Detachment at 403-652-2357 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”