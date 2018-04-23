High River RCMP Arrest Suspect in Car Theft; Okotoks RCMP Officer Involved Shooting - Gateway Gazette

High River RCMP Arrest Female in Stolen Vehicle

At approximately 2:00 pm on April 19, 2018, High River RCMP responded to a suspicious person complaint at a rural property near Blackie. The female had attended a residence driving a Ford F-150 which was determined to have a stolen license plate on it. Patrols were conducted in the area and the suspect vehicle was located by officers in the town of Blackie. A traffic stop was conducted with the truck and the sole female occupant was arrested. The suspect vehicle, a 2008 Ford F150 was determined to have been stolen out of Calgary. The box of the truck contained various tools and miscellaneous property of which police are currently attempting to identify property owners. One of the items recovered from the truck was related to a break and enter of a local High River business.

Sarah Dumont (31) has been charged with 3 x Possession of Property Obtained by crime, Possession of a Controlled Substance and, 8 x Fail to comply with condition of a Recognizance. Dumont was also arrested on numerous outstanding warrants totalling 42 Criminal Code and Provincial offences from Olds, Red Deer, Strathmore, Didsbury, Airdrie and Calgary.

This occurrence is an excellent example of the many ways citizens can support Alberta RCMP’s Crime Reduction Strategy including reporting to police, being aware of surroundings and properly securing property.

If you have information about this incident, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Okotoks RCMP – Officer-Involved Shooting

Okotoks, Alta. – In the evening of April 19, 2018, Okotoks RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious male in a parked vehicle. During the call for service, a confrontation between responding officers and the lone occupant of the vehicle ensued and resulted in an officer discharging their firearm. The suspect was not injured during this interaction.

The suspect, a 25-year-old male, put the vehicle in motion, drove into a police vehicle and came into contact with two officers at the scene, causing them to fall to the ground. He then drove away from the scene. The adult male and the vehicle were located a short distance away. The suspect was transferred to hospital as a precautionary measure, but has since been released and remains in custody of the Okotoks RCMP.

The two officers were assessed by EMS after the incident for minor injuries which did not require further medical attention.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating this incident. This is in accordance with their mandate to effectively, independently, and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person as well as sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

As this incident is under investigation, the Alberta RCMP will not be providing further details.

GRC d’Okotoks – Décharge d’une arme à feu par un policier

Okotoks (Alberta) – Le 19 avril 2018 en soirée, la GRC d’Okotoks a reçu un appel concernant la présence d’un homme suspect dans un véhicule stationné. Pendant l’intervention, une confrontation a éclaté entre les policiers et le seul occupant du véhicule ce qui a mené à une décharge d’une arme à feu de la part d’un policier. Le suspect n’a pas été blessé pendant l’intervention.

Le suspect, un homme de 25 ans, a démarré son véhicule, a foncé vers une autopatrouille et est entré en contact avec deux policiers, qui sont tombés au sol. Le suspect s’est ensuite enfui.L’homme et le véhicule ont été retrouvés tout près. Le suspect a été transporté à l’hôpital par mesure de précaution, mais a depuis reçu son congé de l’hôpital et est maintenant sous la garde de la GRC d’Okotoks.

Les deux policiers ont été évalués par les ambulanciers après les événements; ils ont subi des blessures mineures et n’ont pas eu besoin d’autres traitements médicaux.

L’Équipe d’intervention de l’Alberta en cas d’incident grave (EIAIG) enquête actuellement sur cet incident mettant en cause des policiers. Sa mission est d’enquêter de façon efficace, indépendante et objective sur les incidents concernant toute blessure grave ou tout décès de toute personne qu’un policier peut avoir provoqué, ainsi que sur les allégations d’inconduite de nature sensible contre des policiers en Alberta.

Puisque l’affaire est maintenant dans les mains de l’EIAIG, la GRC ne fournira aucun renseignement additionnel.