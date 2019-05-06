High River RCMP Arrest Suspects with Stolen Vehicle - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alta. – The High River RCMP have arrested two individuals with numerous offences after being caught in possession of a stolen vehicle.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. on May 4, 2019 High River RCMP responded to a theft of fuel complaint at a rural location in Foothills County. RCMP attended and the suspect vehicle, which had been stolen from Calgary, fled from police. RCMP units from High River, Turner Valley, Okotoks, and Nanton assisted and located the vehicle and its occupants. Two suspects were arrested without incident.

Clayton Joseph Whaling (38) of High River, Alta. has been charged with:

– Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

– Flight from police

– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

– Fail to comply with recognizance (x2)

– Possession of break and enter instruments

– Theft under $5000



Whaling has been released on a recognizance and scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on May 10, 2019.

Charges are pending against the second suspect.