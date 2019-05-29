High River RCMP Asking for Public Assistance: Theft of Laptops - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male involved in a theft of laptops.

On May 10th, 2019, High River RCMP received a call of a theft of laptops from the Shoppers Drug Mart in High River.

Shortly before 12:30 P.M. a male walked through the exit door to the Shoppers Drug Mart in High River and stole a number of small laptops. Staff confronted the male and recovered the laptops but the male left in a dark coloured SUV with an Alberta rental license place.

The male is described as Caucasian, approx. 25 years of age, and was wearing a black hat and a black Adidas hoodie.

Police are encouraging any members of the public who have information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs you may be eligible for a cash reward.