High River RCMP assist in extinguishing grass fire - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP and local Fire Departments would like to remind community members that our area has particularly dry conditions currently which result in an increased fire risk.

On May 12th, 2018 a High River RCMP officer was patrolling south of High River and noticed a grass fire burning near Hwy 540 and 40 St E. Cayley Fire Department attended and along with landowners and neighbours, the fire was extinguished safely. The fire was most likely started by a cigarette butt flicked out of a passing car.

There are currently no fire bans in High River however all fires must be contained in a fire pit that is compliant with the Town of High River fire bylaw. Residents can look to the Town of High River website for fire pit specifications.

Currently the MD of Foothills is at a moderate to high risk for fires. The MD has no fire bans or advisories in place currently however, “We urge residents and visitors to the MD to use extreme caution with open fires” says Cody Zebedee of the MD of Foothills Fire Department. “Please ensure smoking materials are properly extinguished and disposed of in a safe manner.”

High River RCMP and the MD of Foothills Fire Department reminds the public that the dry conditions can cause fires to start with minimal effort. Flicking a cigarette butt onto dry ground can easily cause a fire to ignite. Also, disposing of a cigarette out of a vehicle window is an offence with a fine associated.

For more information on current fire bans or advisories, visit the MD of Foothills website, albertafirebans.ca or call 403-603-3571.

