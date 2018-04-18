High River RCMP - Break & Enter to Industrial Sites - Gateway Gazette

TransCanada Magcan Facility

High River, Alberta – On April 6th, 2018, High River and Okotoks RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at the TransCanada Magcan facility located north of the Town of High River, near Aldersyde.

The security fence had been cut and the facility entered. Numerous piles of copper wire were located outside. A single set of footwear impressions were found leading from the facility to the wire and eventually departing the site.

The RCMP Police Dog Service was contacted and tracked the footwear impressions to a lone male hiding several kilometers away in another business.

Cedrick CHOUINARD, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two (2) counts of Break and Enter and one (1) count of Resisting Arrest and will appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on June 8th, 2018.

If you have information about this incident, please call the High River RCMP at X403-652-2357 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Mazeppa Gas Plant

High River, Alberta – On April 12th, 2018, High River RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Mazeppa Gas Plant, located northeast of the Town of High River.

On scene, members located two males sitting in a vehicle at the site. When questioned, the males indicated they were working for an oilfield/gas company doing work at the site. Further investigation found the pair had opened an access gate into the facility and gained access to one of the shops on site. A large amount copper wire was located inside their vehicle along with other miscellaneous items from the shop.

Jason Brian WOYTUCK and Jarod Michael RUFF, both of Calgary, AB, were arrested and charged with several counts, including;

Break and Enter to Commit,

Possession of Stolen Property,

Theft,

Possession of Break in Instruments,

Mischief,

Possession of a Controlled Substance,

Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and

Entering Land Without Permission.

WOYTUCK also had outstanding warrants from Grande Prairie and the Calgary Police Service and RUFF had outstanding warrants from High River.

WOYTUCK will appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on May 4th, 2018 and RUFF will appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on April 20th, 2018.

