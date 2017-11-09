High River RCMP – Break and Enter

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 09
On November 08th, 2017, at approximately 01:30 am. High River RCMP responded to a complaint of an intrusion alarm at the High River Source. Upon arrival, RCMP noticed the NW window of The Source had been smashed with a blunt object and the suspect had attempted to break the lock on the window security bars but was unsuccessful. The video footage obtained shows a suspect wearing a ski mask and gloves using a sledge hammer to smash the store window and attempt to break the lock on the window security bars. The suspect is seen leaving in an unknown model dark coloured 4 door car after unsuccessfully obtaining access to The Source.
High River RCMP is continuing to investigate. They are requesting assistance from the public in solving this crime. Any person with information regarding this crime can call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or if they prefer to remain anonymous, they may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
