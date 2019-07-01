High River RCMP - Busy Long Weekend - Gateway Gazette

High River RCMP seeking public assistance

High River, Alta – On May 20th 2019 High River RCMP responded to a 911 call from a local citizen stating a male had attempted to break into his Ford pickup. The suspect was interrupted by the victim and fled to a nearby getaway vehicle, during the event a firearm was produced at the complainant. The suspect was described as a Caucasian male approximately in between 5 ft 8 inches to 5 foot 10, light coloured hair, and obese. A RCMP sketch artist was utilized in which a composite sketch was produced. The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon coloured Ford F 250-350 super duty extended cab, lift kit, oversized tires, black rims, black slip tank mounted in the truck bed to the side tinted rear windows.

If anyone has information regarding this occurrence, or recognize the male in the composite sketch are asked to contact the High River RCMP Detachment at 403-652-2357 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play.

Break and Enter

High River, AB – On June 28, 2019, High River RCMP responded to a break and enter at Agriterra Equipment on 12th avenue SE in High River. The investigation revealed that sometime between March 2019 and the morning of June 28th, 2019, unknown person/s entered a C-Can located on the property and stole approximately $2400 worth of assorted oils and lubricants. Police are searching for anyone with information regarding the break and enter and theft.

If you have any information regarding this occurrence please contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or your local police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Stolen Vehicle

High River RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a vehicle stolen out of Calgary on June 26, 2019. RCMP believe the vehicle has been left somewhere in the High River area. The vehicle is a 2004 Volvo XT70, blue, with Alberta licence plate CBF0931. In addition to this, High River RCMP are seeking anyone who has had a Giant brand mountain bike stolen in the same time period, in the High River area. Anyone with any information regarding these matters is asked to call High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or 403-652-2356. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Update on Unidentified Male

High River, AB – On June 27, 2019, High River RCMP responded to a suspicious male at a rural property. The male was located a short distance from the property and initially arrested for break and enter. Upon further investigation, it was learned that the male had stolen a bicycle from a nearby property, which he was found in possession of at the time of his arrest. It was also learned that the male had stolen a vehicle out of Calgary the day before, and that vehicle was recovered at a different location in rural High River. At the time of his arrest, the male refused to provide police with his name, but with the assistance of the media and public, he was identified later in the day. The 23 year old male, from Calgary, is facing charges of Break & Enter to a residence, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Theft Under $5000. As the charges have not yet been sworn, the male’s name is not being released at this time. High River RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in matter.