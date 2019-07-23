High River RCMP Deal with Break and Enter - Gateway Gazette

High River RCMP investigate attempted break & enter to residence

High River, Alta. – On July 10, 2019 at approximately 11 p.m., a male attempted to break into a residence at 608 19 Street SE in High River, which is an condo complex with eight units. The male tried the door handle, then was attempting to use a broken dipstick to pry the lock open on the door. The male was scared away by the resident in the condo and did not gain entry.

The male is described as average size, middle aged and bald, wearing dark, thick framed glasses. No further description was provided by the complainant. It is unknown if the male lives in the area.

High River RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident (or identifying those responsible). Please contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

High River RCMP investigate break and enter to car wash

High River, Alta. – On July 20, 2019 at approximately midnight, a lone male broke into the Somerset Car Wash on 5 Street SE in High River. The male was seen to pry open the coin boxes. Money was taken from within the coin boxes.

From the video surveillance, it appears the male is 20-30 years old, and is wearing dark pants, dark boots and a darker coloured, hooded jacket. There are several pictures of the male taken from the video surveillance shown below.

High River RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident (or identifying those responsible). Please contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”