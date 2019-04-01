High River RCMP Execute Search Warrant - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP execute Search Warrant leading to arrest and drug trafficking charges

On Wednesday March 27th, High River RCMP received multiple calls of a dangerous driver travelling westbound on Secondary Highway 543 from High River.

Turner Valley RCMP were able to intercept the vehicle and the driver was subsequently arrested roadside. A search incidental to arrest provided evidence related to an ongoing High River RCMP drug investigation.

High River RCMP later executed a Search Warrant on a residence in High River and seized various quantities of methamphetemine, and a large variety of controlled prescription medications.

Lynda-Lou Craigie, 65, of High River was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, as well as 6 additional charges of being in Possession of a Controlled Substance. The investigation is continuing.

High River RCMP held Craigie for a Bail Hearing and she was subsequently released by a Justice of the Peace on a $1000 no cash Recognizance with conditions.

