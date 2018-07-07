High River RCMP Had a Busy Canada Day Weekend - Gateway Gazette

High River RCMP Seek Public Assistance to Recover Stolen Propery

High River, Alberta – On Sunday July 1st, 2018 High River experienced a number of property related offences.

Sometime around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday July 1st, a white Dodge Ram pickup truck entered a rural property on 104 St just south of High River. The truck appeared to be casing the property before leaving. The truck returned to the same rural property at approx. 1230 a.m. and departed approx. 15 minutes later with a stolen Tango travel trailer and a commercial delivery bread truck.

At approx. 03:00 a.m., the delivery truck was seen by its owner parked in a parking lot at 5 St SE and 7 Ave SE in High River. RCMP were called and attempted to stop the delivery truck on 498 Ave heading towards hwy 2 after it departed High River with the white Dodge Ram. Police did not pursue for public safety reasons after both the white Dodge Ram and delivery truck exited northbound in the southbound lanes towards Calgary at a high rate of speed. At the time of the attempted stop, the Tango travel trailer was not attached to the white dodge ram and it is believed to have possibly been abandoned somewhere earlier in the morning.

The delivery truck was abandoned sometime on July 2nd on 338 Ave east of Okotoks and has since been recovered and returned to the owner. The stolen Tango travel trailer with Alberta license plate 4YE413 remains outstanding.

Police are encouraging any members of the public who have information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs you may be eligible for a cash reward.

High River RCMP Seek Public Assistance

High River, Alberta – Members of the High River RCMP are asking for help from the public in locating 30-year-old Cole Stuart McLean.

In early June, 2018, Cole Stuart McLean was released through the Judicial process after awaiting trial in custody for numerous outstanding charges across multiple RCMP detachment areas including:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Driving while disqualified

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime

Uttering threats

Identify theft

McLean, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, is currently wanted on four counts of Breach of Probation out of High River, AB.

McLean is described as 5’5, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes with tattoos on both forearms.

McLean is known to travel throughout southern Alberta as far east as Lloydminster. McLean should be treated with extreme caution and the RCMP remind citizens to not approach McLean and call local police immediately if seen.

High River RCMP Seek Public Assistance in Commercial Break and Enter

High River, Alberta – On Sunday July 1st, 2018 High River RCMP were dispatched to a commercial break and enter.

Sometime before midnight on Sunday July 1st, a commercial complex located on 1 St SW near 6 Ave SW was the victim of a break and enter. An unknown number of individuals gained entry to the business before leaving out the back alley door after the alarm sounded. It is unknown whether they departed on foot or in a vehicle.

