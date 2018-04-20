 High River RCMP Have Busy Morning Investigating Suspicious Events - Gateway Gazette

High River RCMP Have Busy Morning Investigating Suspicious Events

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 20

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP have been kept busy investigating suspicious occurrences.  At approximately 4:30 am on April 18, 2018 a High River RCMP officer was patrolling around the Mazeppa gas plant due to recent criminal activity in the area.  The officer located a black SUV at the entrance of the gas plant on which he subsequently conducted a traffic stop.  Two males were located in the SUV, one of which was Jason Woytuck.  Woytuck was found to be breaching his conditions imposed on him from a Break, Enter and Theft at the Mazeppa Gas Plant on April 12, 2018.  Woytuck has been charged with Failing to Comply with a Recognizance. After a bail hearing, Woytuck was released on cash bail and is set to appear at the Okotoks Provincial Courthouse on May 4th .  The other male in the SUV was released with no charges.

At approximately 5:20 am the same day, High River RCMP received a complaint of a Break and Enter in progress at the Transcanada Magnesium Plant north of High River.  Officers attended the scene and located one male in the plant.  Charges are pending.

Property crimes are a priority for the Alberta RCMP and there is a strategic focus on prolific property crime offenders.  “These files demonstrate success in crime reduction through proactive policing and cooperation between the community and police,” says Cpl Jason Cann.  “We encourage the people of High River and surrounding areas to continue contacting the RCMP with any suspicious events they witness.”

If you have information about this incident, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or call your local police.  If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

