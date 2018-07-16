High River RCMP - Helicopter Crash Along Sheep River - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP are on scene of a helicopter crash the took place on the shoreline of the Sheep River on Sunday.

At approximately 5:30pm July 15, Okotoks and High River RCMP responded to a report of an aircraft crashing on the shoreline of the Sheep River near the Davisburg Bridge on Highway 552 in the High River RCMP detachment area.

An ultra-light helicopter was flying along the Sheep River valley when it crashed. The crash was witnessed by fishermen on the river who called 911. The pilot was the only person on board the aircraft at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No further information is available at this time pending identification of the deceased. The investigation into the crash has been turned over to Transport Canada.