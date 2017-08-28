High River RCMP Investigate Accidental Drowning

High River, Alberta – On August 26, at approximately 8:45 p.m., RCMP were dispatched to assist with a report of a missing 48-year-old male from High River who was swimming with friends in the Highwood River in the early evening. The male left the group to find a deeper area to swim and did not return.

RCMP members with the assistance from Calgary Police Hawcs helicopter, RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS) and Foothills Search and Rescue searched along the river for the male. Efforts were made into the evening, when the search was suspended due to low light conditions.

Today, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the missing male who was pronounced deceased was located in the river by High River Fire personnel.

The next of kin of this male have been notified, and the RCMP offer sincere condolences to friends and family of this male. The name of the male will not be released by the RCMP.

In conjunction with the Chief Medical Examiner, the investigation into the contributing factors involved in this drowning will continue.

No further releases will be provided.

