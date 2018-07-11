High River RCMP Investigate Assault Complaint - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – On July 8, 2018 High River RCMP responded to a complaint of an assault. The assault happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. in the back alley between 4th and 5th Avenue SW.

The victim was in his vehicle along the back alley with his driver window open when the male suspect got his attention by yelling. The male suspect then punched the victim on the head which caused a minor injury. The victim drove off and the suspect fled on foot along the alley to 4 Avenue SW.

The suspect is described as:

6’0” tall

Narrow face with tanned skin

Grey hair, short in length

Grey/green eyes

Approx. 60 years of age

Wearing a short sleeve, brown and tan plaid shirt

Wearing dark pants

There were people in the area when the offence occurred and the High River RCMP would appreciate anyone who witnessed the offence contacting the detachment.

If you have information about this incident, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).