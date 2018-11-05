High River RCMP Investigate Break and Enters; Dog Bite Incident Update - Gateway Gazette

High River RCMP – UPDATE – Dog Bite Incident

High River RCMP wish to thank the public for their response to the previous media release. The owner of the dog has been identified as well as more witnesses to the incident. This incident is still under investigation and all involved parties have been cooperative with the police. The dog has been kenneled while the investigation continues. The young girl did sustain some bruising to her face and a small puncture wound to her jaw. She has been recovering at home.

High River RCMP Seek Public Assistance

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance after a 4th grade student at Joe Clarke school was injured by a dog.

On Tuesday October 30th, 2018 High River RCMP were called to Joe Clark school after a 9 year old student was injured by a dog just off school grounds at recess. The student saw a female walking what is believed to be a pit-bull on the pathway behind the school and approached the owner asking to pet the dog. The owner allowed the student to pet the dog but at one point the dog jumped up on the young girl causing some injuries.

The dog owner left the area and the extent of the child’s injuries were not realized until she returned to the school. At this time RCMP are looking to speak with the dog’s owner to obtain further information about what happened.

Police are encouraging any members of the public who have information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs you may be eligible for a cash reward.

High River RCMP requesting public assistance for weekend Break and Enters

High River RCMP are investigating three related theft complaints from the weekend of October 26-28.

The first complaint occurred at a local car wash, where the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to pry open a coin box. The following night on October 27, 2018 at 2:30 am High River RCMP attended an intrusion alarm at a local business finding the glass of the front door smashed. RCMP responded quickly however the suspect had fled the scene. The business owner attended and verified nothing was stolen.

On October 28, 2018 at 3:25 am High River RCMP attended Jaffery Optical for an intrusion alarm where entry was gained by the suspect smashing a glass window adjacent to the front door. Over a 100 glasses frames were stolen from a display rack and the suspect fled out the back door of the business prior to RCMP arrival.

High River RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the following vehicle, a light coloured Dodge Caravan.

High River RCMP investigates break and enter

High River, Alberta – On Nov. 1, 2018 at approximately 11:30 p.m., High River RCMP responded to a break and enter by two females and one male who forcibly entered a rural property at 338 Avenue near 160 Street east.

The homeowner awoke and attempted to chase the suspects out of the home when one of the suspects attacked him with bear spray.

The male suspect is described as:

Caucasian

50-55 years of age

average build

5’ 9”

First female suspect is described as:

Caucasian

20-25 years of age

5” 6”

thin build

shoulder length dyed red hair.

Second female suspect is described as:

Caucasian

20-25 years of age

5” 6”

thin build

The victim previously witnessed the male in the area of 338 Avenue approximately two weeks prior in a truck and believes he may have been scoping out the area.

High River RCMP encourage the public to report any suspicious people, vehicles or activity as it may assist in solving a crime.