High River RCMP Investigate Fatal Collision

High River, Alberta – RCMP are investigating after a 19 year old male was killed in a motor vehicle collision this morning.

On January 2, 2018 at approximately 10:45 a.m., High River RCMP responded to Highway 2 and 594 Avenue East after a report of a two vehicle collision.

Preliminary investigation revealed a north bound sedan attempted to make a left turn and was struck by a south bound sedan. The 19 year old male driver and lone occupant of the north bound vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The adult driver of the south bound sedan was transported via ground ambulance to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The adult passenger of the south bound sedan was transported via air ambulance to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol and speed were not believed to be factors in this collision. The collision remains under investigation.

Names will not be released.

