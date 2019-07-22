High River RCMP Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision - Gateway Gazette

Foothills County, Alta. – The RCMP are investigating a three vehicle collision which occurred on July 17, south of High River, on Highway 2, in the northbound lanes between Highway 540 and 594 Avenue East. The collision resulted in the death of one adult female, a resident from Oregon, U.S.

At 3:35 p.m., the High River RCMP along with High River Provincial Traffic Services and Nanton RCMP responded to the collision. Three vehicles were involved with a total of four occupants. All four occupants were transported to a Calgary hospital where one 85-year-old female occupant succumbed to her injuries.

A collision analyst attended the collision scene and traffic was diverted for approximately four hours. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.