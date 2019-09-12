High River RCMP Investigate Injury Due to Trip Wire - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alta – On September 10, 2019 the High River RCMP responded to a call of a male youth being injured by a “trip wire” that had been placed across a walking path bridge near the Highwood High School on the south side of 12th avenue SE. The male youth had been riding his bike along the pathway when he struck the wire. He suffered soft tissue injuries to his legs and knees. RCMP immediately attended the location and removed the wire.

RCMP were later notified that another older male had also struck the wire and had been treated at hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357.If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.