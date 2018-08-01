High River RCMP Investigate Mischief to a Local Business - Gateway Gazette

High River RCMP Investigate Mischief to a Local Business

By Contributor

Aug 01

High River, Alberta – On July 21, 2018, High River RCMP received a complaint of mischief to the 7-11 store.  At approximately 6:00 pm that date, a 7-11 employee observed that a north window of the business had been damaged by what appeared to be a round from a pellet or a BB gun.   Officers would appreciate anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about who is responsible contacting the High River RCMP detachment.

If you have information about this incident, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or call your local police.  If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

