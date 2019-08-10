High River RCMP Investigate Multiple Offences - Gateway Gazette

High River RCMP investigating mischief – graffiti

High River, Alta.– High River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance after a local business was defaced.

On July 15, 2019, just before 10:45 p.m. a male spray painted a local business located near Mcleod Tr and 1 St SW in High River.

The male entered the parking lot from the south on a skateboard and spray painted the east outer wall of the High River Dental Centre. Similar tags were seen on other buildings within the area.

Police are encouraging any members of the public who have information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

High River RCMP seeking public assistance to locate wanted male – UPDATED

High River, Alta – High River RCMP would like to thank the public for their cooperation. Cole McLean has been arrested on his outstanding warrants by the Calgary Police Service with assistance from the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit.

High River, Alta.– High River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Cole Stuart Mclean of High River. Mclean was released from a Detention Centre on his own Recognizance on Sunday July 28, awaiting his next court appearance date for numerous charges out of Calgary. Mclean was released on multiple conditions including residing where approved and maintaining a curfew.

High River RCMP were made aware that Mclean failed to show up at his residence four days later and was at large. He is currently wanted for: Four counts of failing to comply with a Recognizance

The High River RCMP are warning the public not to approach MCLEAN if seen and to call local police immediately.

High River RCMP execute search warrant and recover stolen property

High River, Alta.– On July 28, 2019, High River RCMP located and arrested a male who was in possession of a stolen bicycle. A search of the male also revealed a stolen credit card in his possession.

High River RCMP later executed a search warrant on a property in High River resulting in the seizure of various stolen items including bicycles, financial cards, IDs, and numerous other electronics and sports equipment. A female was arrested and was positively identified hours later. She was found to be wanted on outstanding warrants for numerous provincial and criminal offences out of Calgary including obstruction and fail to appear in court.

Jordan Hagman, age 35, of Calgary has been charged with:

– Four counts of Possession of Property Under $5,000 Obtained by Crime

– Four counts of Failure to Comply with Probation Order

– Three counts of Fraudulent use of a Credit Card

– Possession of Break-in Instruments

– Unlawful Possession of Identification

Kaitlyn Fraser who also goes by Kaitlyn Merritt, age 24, of no fixed address has been charged with:

– Four counts of Possession of Property Under $5,000 Obtained by Crime

– Possession of Break-in Instruments

– Unlawful Possession of Identification

– Obstruction

– Identity Fraud

– Three counts of Fraudulent use of a Credit Card

– Theft Under $5,000

A bail hearing was conducted. Hagman was remanded into custody and Fraser was released on her own Recognizance by a Justice of the Peace and will appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on these charges.

High River RCMP is still trying to identify owners of some of the recovered bicycles, cellular phones, and a snowboard. The property is all believed to have been stolen within the week preceding July 28, 2019. If anyone in High River had similar property stolen, they can attend High River RCMP Detachment and provide a detailed description of the stolen property.

